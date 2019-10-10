March 18, 1933 - October 3, 2019
Richard Lee Putnam, 86, died on October 3, 2019 with his wife, Lana and friends, beside him. The family appreciates the care he received at the Flagstaff Medical Center.
He was the founder and owner of Floors, Inc for 35 years and sold to Nebraska Furniture Mart, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway in 1990. He retired to Sedona in 1999 where he was an avid connoisseur and collector of fine wines, studied and collected fine art, sculpture, and wood carvings. He also enjoyed travel to Canada, Alaska, and Italy. His highlight was visiting the master wood carver in St. Christina in Italy.
He grew up in the Adventist faith and attended Adventist academies and Union College. After marrying Lana, they were active members in the Lutheran faith. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge. He took a special interest in assisting with commercial carpet installations at his church and the clubhouse in Les Springs.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lana; two sons, Kendall (Rebecca) of Idaho Falls, ID, and Randal (Lacey), Albany, NY; a brother, William, of Tulsa, OK; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia, and his longtime friend and business associate Douglas “Mack” Sheriff. He will always be remembered by many friends, family and business acquaintances.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road, Sedona, AZ 86336. Memorials may be forwarded to Christ Lutheran Church, Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org), or the Sedona Humane Society (humanesocietyofsedona.org). Please sign guest book at greersmortuary.com.