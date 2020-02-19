February 15, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard L. Ondrak, age 56 of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 after a long fight with cancer. His passion was golf, The Bears, Huskers, and The Cardinals. He loved being a great husband, father and grandfather. He was married to his loving wife, Kristin Ondrak, for 36 years.

He is survived by his wife Kristin Ondrak; daughters Kayla, Kandace and Kodey; father Lee Ondrak; step-father Bill Haynes; siblings Mike Ondrak, Amy Ondrak, Shad Haynes, Billy Haynes, Mardy Spence; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his mother Mary Ann Beckman; grandparents John and Mary Ann Schmidt, Ben and Pauline Ondrak; uncle Leon Ondrak. He will be missed dearly.

Condolences may be sent to 1211 S. 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68510. Please share any fun stories you may have. Celebration of Life services will be announced. The Nebraska Cremation Society 402-200-3366 NebraskaCremation.com

To send flowers to the family of Richard Ondrak, please visit Tribute Store.