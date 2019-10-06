March 16, 1959 - October 4, 2019
Richard L. Johnson, 60, of Lincoln passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2019. Born March 16, 1959 to Glenn A. and Alvina (Suellwold) Johnson in Lincoln, NE. Richard worked as a Data Analyst for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Johnson; children, Richard Johnson Jr. (Iris), Elizabeth Johnson, James Fairbanks, Angela Fairbanks; grandchildren, Lexee and Devon Johnson, Liam and James Fairbanks; siblings, Arlene (Mark) Wander, Sharon Johnson (Ron Rockenbach); many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends and loved ones. Preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Alberta Johnson Arruda and Robert “Bob” Johnson.
A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday (10-9-19) at Roper and Sons ‘O' St. Chapel, 4300 ‘O' St., Lincoln, NE. Cremation, no visitation. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
