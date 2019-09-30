May 14, 1928 – September 26, 2019
Richard L. Hinkle, age 91, of Lincoln, passed away September 26, 2019. He was born May 14, 1928 in Exira, IA to Willis and Mary Hinkle. He married Shirley Shaw on May 13, 1948. After working in Iowa they moved to Lincoln and he began a 35 plus years career at the Goodyear Plant as a V Belt Supervisor. Member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. He enjoyed family, fishing and Nebraska sports.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley and 2 siblings. Survived by children, Pam (Denny) Strain and Greg (Teeni) Hinkle; 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Visitation Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6-8 pm and Funeral Service Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:30 am with all services at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street. Condolences: lincolnfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Richard Hinkle, please visit Tribute Store.