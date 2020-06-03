× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 2, 1950 - May 28, 2020

Richard L. Fischer 69, Milford, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Seward. Born, June 2, 1950, in Lincoln. 1968 graduate, Pawnee City High School. Graduated from Dana College, Blair, with a BA Degree in Physical Education. Dick taught physical education and coached for Milford Public Schools for 38 years, retiring in 2011. He was a member of the Milford United Methodist Church and was active with various committees over the years.

Survivors include wife, Janet, daughter, Jennifer Fischer, Omaha, son, daughter-in-law, Drew and Leslie Fischer, also of Omaha, grandchildren, Taylor and Xavier Barrett, Yulee, FL, Ellen, Jackson and Evan Fischer, all of Omaha, great-granddaughter, Adaleigh Barrett, Yulee, FL, mother, Betty Fischer, Plattsmouth, NE, a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Steve Hoffman, Overland Park, KS, niece, nephew, Emily Hoffman, Russellville, AR, Alex Hoffman, Overland Park, KS.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Milford United Methodist Church. Burial is in Blue Mound Cemetery, Milford. Memorials have been established to the church or to the Kiwanis Backpack Program. Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services, Milford.

To send flowers to the family of Richard Fischer , please visit Tribute Store.