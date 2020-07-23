July 20, 2020
Richard L. “Dick” Poe, 84, died July 20, 2020. Dick was born in Surprise, Nebraska. He retired after 34 years as a firefighter for the city of Lincoln. He loved being outdoors, whether fishing, hunting, gardening, building and fixing things, or watching Husker football. He particularly enjoyed fishing trips with his grandsons and tending to his many fruit and nut trees, blueberry bushes and grape vines. He had a huge garden and liked to try new plants and to share his produce. Dick was a friendly guy who could strike up a conversation with anyone.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Joyce. Survivors include: son, Mike (Gale); daughters, Tammy and Peggy; sisters, Phyllis (Don) Shrader, and Darlene (Ray) Masuda; sisters-in-law, Marge Woolsey, Rita Schwartz and Jean (Raymond) White; grandchildren, Ben (Hannah), Baxter (Megan), Megan (Brent) Benes, Maddie (Ben) Kruger, Danielle (Charlie) Kimble; and one great-grandson, Asher Benes.
Graveside service, 10 a.m. Friday, Lincoln Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th St., south end. Memorials to Southeast Rural Fire Department or family for later designation.
