Richard L. “Dick” Poe, 84, died July 20, 2020. Dick was born in Surprise, Nebraska. He retired after 34 years as a firefighter for the city of Lincoln. He loved being outdoors, whether fishing, hunting, gardening, building and fixing things, or watching Husker football. He particularly enjoyed fishing trips with his grandsons and tending to his many fruit and nut trees, blueberry bushes and grape vines. He had a huge garden and liked to try new plants and to share his produce. Dick was a friendly guy who could strike up a conversation with anyone.