October 13, 2019
Celebration of Life Services for Richard L. “Dick” Mauch age 92 of Bassett will be held on Monday October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Bassett.
Military Honors are to be conducted by Bassett American Legion Post #123. Dick Mauch died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
Survivors include: wife, Carol of Bassett, along with nieces, nephews and other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to National Archery Hall of Fame, the Bassett United Methodist Church or to the donor's choice. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.