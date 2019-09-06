May 24, 1941 - September 3, 2019
Richard L. "Dick" Arbuck, Age 78 of Fairmont, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Rochester, Minnesota. Born to Carl and Lillian (Zeleny) Arbuck on May 24, 1941 at Fairmont.
Survivors include wife: Deanna Arbuck of Fairmont, sister: Jean Jacobsen of Fairmont, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont. Visitation on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. with family present from 1 to 3 p.m. Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
In lieu of flowers memorials in care of Fairmont Legion, Fairmont Rescue Squad, Mayo Clinic-Nephrology Research. Military graveside services at Fairmont Public Cemetery in Fairmont. Officiating is Pastor Seungll You. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
