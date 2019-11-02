{{featured_button_text}}
Richard L. Chase

January 19, 1935 - October 31, 2019

Born Jan. 19, 1935 to Robert A. and Marie E. (Spahn) Chase in Lincoln, NE. Baptized at Butler Avenue Congregational Church, Lincoln. Attended Belmont Elementary, Whittier Jr. High, Lincoln High School and the University of Nebraska. Member First-Plymouth Congregational Church.

Served 8 years in the Nebraska Army National Guard. Professional civil engineer. Former Lincoln Deputy City Engineer, Omaha General Services Engineer, UNL Construction Engineer and consulting engineer in Lincoln and Omaha. Partner, Blessing & Chase Consulting Engineers, Lincoln.

Served as Chair of the Nebraska Advisory Council for Public Water Supply, President Abendmusik-Lincoln, member Board of Directors Belmont Community Center and Church Deacon. Life member: American Society of Civil Engineers, National Society of Professional Engineers and the Engineers Club of Lincoln.Married Nancy H. Bruns on March 22, 1969 at Countryside Church in Omaha and they were together for 36 years until her death in 2005.

Survived by daughter Elizabeth A. Chase, son Robert W. Chase and grandchildren Amber N., Sean T. and Autumn C. Chase, brother and sister-in-law Melvin and Lucy Chase, sister-in-law Patricia Chase, brother-in-law James (Debbie) Bruns and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents; parents-in-law Wesley and Pauline Bruns; brothers and sisters-in-law: Alfred and Rosemary, Roland and Vivian, Robert, and Wilton and LaRae.

Graveside Services Thursday 11-7-19 10:00 A.M. Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials to First Plymouth Church, Tabitha Hospice or The Monarch. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com

Service information

Nov 7
Graveside Service
Thursday, November 7, 2019
10:00AM
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
6700 S 14th Street
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68512
