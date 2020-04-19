Richard L. Bryan

Richard was born October 5, 1950 In Lincoln, NE to parents Richard J. and Donna Mae Bryan. He was into cars even having a go at demolition derby racing. His sister Pam will cherish all the fun drives her and Richard would go on when he got his first car at age 16. He was an Aircraft Mechanic in the Navy. His sister Jackie remembers bragging to all her friends about her older brother in the service. He graduated from UNL in 1977 with BS in Business Administration. His younger brother Bob was so proud of his big brother for being the first person in our family to graduate college. Even remembering how proud Mom and Dad were of Rich. Angela remembers how Uncle Dick would never forget about his Niece or Nephews on holidays. Always sending cards for birthdays and holidays, even on Halloween. He was close to his mother and loved all his family. He fathered a son Patrick in 1982. My dad was a street wise educated man that kept his humor till the end. We will all miss that Richard Laugh.