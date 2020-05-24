× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 18, 2020

Richard Kuzelka told his final joke on May 18th, 2020 at the age of 70.

Preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Lois Kuzelka. Loving husband to his wife, Susan Kuzelka. Cherished father to Rebecca (Larry) Harisis, Terra (Max) Westerholt, and Charles Knox. Proud grandfather of Ashleigh, Riley, Claire, Megann, Mason, Sophia, and Georgette. Brother of Sue Fowler, Kim (Michael) Welch, and Tedd (Jennifer) Kuzelka. Further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rich brought love and laughter to everyone who knew him. A friend to all, he was deeply loved and we will all miss his laughter.

