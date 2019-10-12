December 20, 1939 - October 9, 2019
Richard Keith Wagner passed away October 9, 2019 at age 79. He was born December 20, 1939 in Pawnee City the fourth of twelve children to the late Fred and Eleanor (Ullman) Wagner. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1959. He served in the Army, Keith worked at Reimers Kaufman for 43 years. Keith married Linda Hanson on April 11, 1981 in Harvard and to this union they had one precious daughter Leah Marie. The family made their home in Lincoln. Keith was an avid Husker fan, enjoyed going to their daughter's activities and his nieces and nephews sports events. He also enjoyed dog sitting for his daughter's dog Miya.
Survived by Wife Linda, daughter Leah, sisters Nora (Leon) Kathe, Nancy (John) Hilt, Peg Barrett, Mary Baker, Kathy Wagner all of Lincoln, Sisters Betty Hubka- Diller, Dorothy (Larry Brandt) – Guthrie Center, IA, Marilyn Jim) Buhman- Olatha, KS, brothers Pat (Dianna) Wagner, Bob Wagner – Lincoln Danny Wagner- Atchison, KS, sister-in-laws, brothers-in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews other relatives & friends. Preceded by Parents, brother-in-laws Mel Hubka, Tom Barrett, sister-in-law Bonnie Wagner.
Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10-14-19, 10:30 A.M. at St. Patricks Catholic Church 6111 Morrill Ave, Lincoln. Inurnment at later date. Rosary Sunday 10-13-19 at 3 p.m. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St. Memorials to the family to be established at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.