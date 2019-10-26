February 4, 1929 - October 24, 2019
Richard John Vlasin, 90, of rural Pleasant Dale, died October 24, 2019 at Tabitha in Crete. He was born on a farm near Wallace, Nebraska on February 4, 1929 to John and Mary (Tabor) Vlasin.
He is survived by his children Thomas (Mary), Kansasville, WI, Gerald (Barbara), Crete, NE, Susan (Russell) Fritz, Crete, NE, and Julie (John) Kastanek, Wilber, NE thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, sister Rose Cecava, brother Raymond Vlasin, sister-in-law Bernadette Vlasin, and brother-in-law Robert Welch.
Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church in Crete. Visitation: Sunday, 5 – 7 PM, Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete. Rosary: Sunday, 7 PM, funeral home. Memorials are in care of the family. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.