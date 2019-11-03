December 31, 1941 - October 22, 2019
Richard John Hanwell, Jr. died October 22, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. He was 77 years young. Richard was born December 31, 1941 to Richard and Ruth Hanwell in Caldwell, New Jersey. He was proud of his New Jersey roots, but later found his long-time home to be in the midwest after graduating from Bethany College in Lindsborg, KS. Richard spent over 30 years employed with the Dow Chemical/DowAgroSciences company in both pharmaceutical and agriculture divisions while residing in Lincoln. Sales was his calling, and it gave him frequent opportunities for joke telling and golf outings.
Richard took great pride in his Christmas decorations, impeccable yard, and the activities of his children and grandchildren as he would share details to anyone willing to listen. Following retirement in 2000, Richard relocated to Surprise, Arizona to maximize his opportunities for year-round golf and time outdoors. He enjoyed driving most everywhere he needed to go in Sun City Grand in his decked-out Husker golf cart as it often lead to conversations with fellow Nebraskans or better yet ribbing with rivals from the old Big 8 days.
Richard is survived by his children: Erich Hanwell (Leah) of Glendale, AZ and Laurie Miller (Duane) of Lincoln, NE. 5 Grandchildren: Taylor, Charlie, Hannah, Grant, and Meredith. Devoted Companion: Lea Ferrell of Surprise, AZ. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nancy Hanwell, and his son Matthew Hanwell.
The family invites friends to a 19th hole celebration at Firethorn Resort, 8855 Resort Drive on Sunday, November 10th from 3:00-4:30pm. Casual dress or golf attire requested. Suggested memorials to the Lincoln Parks Foundation, the Lincoln Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), or donor's choice. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com