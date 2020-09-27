× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 20, 1952 - September 25, 2020

Richard James Newton, former North Platte businessman, died on September 25, 2020 at the age of 68. He passed away peacefully at his home in Lincoln, surrounded by his family in God's care. He was born August 20, 1952 in Ainsworth, Nebraska to Eugene and Dell Ruth Newton, where he grew up with his brother John and sister Alice. He graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1970, where he loved and excelled at basketball and football. Rich then graduated from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln with a degree in business administration. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.

Rich was united in marriage to Denise Joy Lamphiear of Hastings, Nebraska on August 16th, 1975. They moved to North Platte in 1978 where they raised their three beloved children, Michael, David and Lindsay. Upon finishing school, Rich was employed by Hansen and Fuenning CPA firm. Rich and close friend Kim Kujath founded the firm Newton and Kujath in 2002, with Bob Cady later joining the practice. After retirement, Rich and Denise moved to Lincoln to be closer to their children and grandchildren.