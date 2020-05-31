Richard Henry Benes
Richard Henry Benes

May 29, 2020

Richard Henry Benes, 83, of Valparaiso, NE, entered into eternal rest with his family at his side on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home in rural Valparaiso, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday (6/2/2020) 10 a.m. with 9:30 a.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE. Visitation, Monday (6/1/2020) 5-7 p.m. at the Church. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Agnew, NE. Mass and Rosary will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

