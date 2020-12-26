Richard Harris

February 23, 1941 - December 22, 2020

Richard Harris went to his Heavenly Father Tuesday, December 22nd, surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born February 23, 1941, to Richard and Vera Harris in Reno, Nevada. After graduating from high school in California, he moved to Nebraska where he attended the University of Nebraska, graduating in 1965 with a degree in History and Political Science. Richard entered the Army where he was active duty until 1971 and remained in the Army Reserves, retiring after 20 years. After a stay in Missouri as an insurance investigator, Richard returned to Lincoln and worked for the Department of Corrections for 30 years.

Richard was a very active member in the Free Masonry including Hickman Lodge 256, Sesostris Shrine, Scottish Rite, York Rite. Richard served as Worshipful Master of Bennet Lodge. Richard enjoyed being a Masonic Service Representative to the Lincoln VA Hospital and being a Keystone Kop in the Annual Shriners Circus. He remained active in the community volunteering at the Lincoln Food Bank and CHI St. Elizabeths Hospital. Richard will be remembered for his strong work ethic, love of a good flannel shirt, sharing some laughs along with a few salty stories and a detailed history lessons over a cup of coffee. He will be loved and missed.