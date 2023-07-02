Richard Harold Hudson

October 13, 1936 - June 28, 2023

Richard Harold Hudson, 86, of Lincoln, passed away June 28, 2023. The son of Robert Harold Hudson and Esther Kauffman Hudson was born October 13, 1936, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He requested no services, but hopes that you will celebrate his life, along with his family.

Richard attended Irving Junior High School, and then went on to attend high school at Wentworth Military Academy, in Lexington, Missouri. He flourished in the military environment and made many lifelong friends. He also excelled in football, basketball, and track. He ran anchor for his high school 880-relay team, which broke the state record at the Missouri State Track and Field Championships. He also made All Conference, in both football and basketball.

After military school he attended the University Nebraska, at Lincoln, where he played basketball for a short time. Later, he returned to Wentworth Military Academy for Junior College, where he played football. It was there that he suffered a football injury to his knee, ending his sports career.

On February 23, 1957, he married Marti Ann Schleiger, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, in Lincoln, Nebraska. They resided in Lincoln for the remainder of his life. It was there they raised three children, Dee Ann Hudson-Mosier, Robert Samuel Hudson, and Richard Harold Hudson II.

Richard (Dick) and Ann shared a common love for horses. Together they built Windhoek Farm on 11401 East Van Dorn in Lincoln, Nebraska, where they raised racehorses and jumping horses. Dick and Ann worked hard to make a farm for all to be proud of and enjoy.

For much of his life he worked for his father at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Lincoln. Upon his father's death, he took over the management and built a new bottling plant, which later was sold to seven bottlers.

Dick had several achievements in his life. In 1982, he was named sportsman of the year for the KFOR Sportscaster's Club. Sports have always been a big part of his life. He is a member of the Waverly and Wesleyan Athletic Booster Clubs and was one of the founders of UNL's Rebounder's Club. In 1981 he and his friend, Gary Mouden, started The Nebraska Basketball Development Association. It promoted the improvement and interest of basketball in Nebraska, by sending an 11-member all-star squad to compete in Las Vegas each year. He was proud of this accomplishment, and it still exists today. He and the sponsorship of the Pepsi-Cola Company also gave out monthly awards to the local athletes and coaches, who excelled in their various sports.

Dick's biggest love of all was his horses. He and members of his family traveled constantly, all over the country, for competitions. He raised some of the finest jumping horses in the area, and they gave him so many wonderful memories to reflect on throughout his life. It was during this time that he became the State Racing Commissioner, under Governor Kay Orr. This was a very prestigious award he was extremely proud of. Dick was also named American Royal - Hunter/Jumper Horseperson of the year in 2009.

Dick claimed to have had a perfect life. He even wrote a book with that exact title. He enjoyed telling people all about his passions, his family, and his friends. He loved his life and would not have changed a thing. Who could ask for more?

Dick was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Ann (Schleiger) Hudson; daughter, Dee (Hudson) Mosier (Jack Mosier of Spalding, NE). His sons, Sam (Kathy) Hudson of Omaha, NE, and Rich (Tammy) Hudson also of Omaha, NE. Seven grandchildren: Brett Lucchino, Tanner Hudson, Mitchell Hudson, Bradley Hudson, Tara (Hudson) Pierce, Richard H. Hudson III (Tripp), and Jordan (Hudson) Kelly. Seven great-grandchildren: Olivia Lucchino, Leo Lucchino, Mila Hudson, Talia Hudson, Reygan Hudson, Ryann Hudson, Rollins Hudson, Harper Kelly, and Linden Kelly. Sister, Georgia Lee Henry; Nieces, Susan Cottrell, Leslie Chambers; Nephew, Michael Gillifillan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Harold Hudson, Esther (Kauffman) Hudson, and brother, Robert Hudson.

Memorials to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 601 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510, Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, 498 Fashion Ave., New York, NY 10018, or to The Monarch Hospice Center, 4201 S, 78th St., Lincoln, NE 68506.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com