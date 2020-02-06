January 31, 1936 - January 29, 2020

Richard Harlan Bond (also known as ‘Dick Bond'), 83, formerly of Lincoln, passed away January 29, 2020. Richard was born January 31, 1936 in Nebraska to William and Margaret Bond. He attended Lincoln High School and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1958. He also joined the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Richard was the proud owner, for nearly 40 years, of Coast Landscape, a commercial landscaping company based in Anaheim, CA.

Richard owned many vintage and modern cars over the years; like his 56 Lincoln Continental, and 49 Packard Convertible, and his sporty 2011 SLS Mercedes, just to name a few. He clearly had a passion for fine cars! He enjoyed golfing in his spare time with his friends, son, and brother, and spending time at his beach home in Newport Beach. In contrast to his beach life, he'd spend time at his Lake Arrowhead home, as well.

Richard is survived by brother Ron Bond, sister Bonnie Goetting, son Darin Bond, daughter Shannon Bond; grandchildren, Preston Bond, Colton Rose, Mackenzie Gant, and Chase Gant, plus, many more family members, and countless friends.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Richard Bond, please visit Tribute Store.