May 7, 1936 - July 23, 2019
Richard “Dick” Cuddeford passed away July 23 at the age of 83. Dick was born on May 7, 1936. While stationed in Italy with the Army, Dick met his wife Carla. Dick proudly worked for Shelter Insurance for many years and enjoyed his time with them until his retirement. Known to his family as “Papa Dick” or “The Godfather”, Dick had a larger than life personality that demanded attention. He was an enthusiastic fan of Nebraska sports and enjoyed attending the many family viewing parties. Dick especially loved food and was never known to turn away a good meal.
His main pride though was his family and you could often find him supporting his grandchildren at one of their many sporting events. He has left his family with many wonderful memories that they will cherish and share for years to come.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Alyce Cuddeford and his wife Carla. He is survived by his four children, Danny (Deb), David (Kathy), Michelle Gaines (David), and Rick (Sherri), his brother Phil (Ethel), 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A family graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Valley View Cemetery in Genoa. Celebration of life for Dick and Carla Cuddeford will be held from 6-10 p.m. on the same day at Wilderness Ridge. Condolences to aspenaftercare.com
