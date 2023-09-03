Richard G. Miller

February 4, 1920 - August 23, 2023

Richard G. “Dick” Miller age 103 of Lincoln passed away August 23, 2023. He was born February 4, 1920 in Lincoln to John H. and Joy G. (Mills) Miller. Dick became a pilot when he was 16 years old and sold his last airplane, a Staggerwing when he was 92 years old. In between he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in WWII where he flew the B-17 bomber.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Katheryn (Kaye) Miller of LIncoln, Son and daughter-in-law John and Jan Adams of Syracuse, New York, daughter Margaret Miller of Los Angeles, California. Step son and spouse Jim and Phyllis Chambers of Lincoln, grandson and spouse Chris and Katrina Chambers of Lincoln and great-grand children Tristin and Kyleigh. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, brother Edwin P. Miller and his former wife Jean (McCown) Miller.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Chambers Family Pilot Aviation Scholarship Fund, P.O Box 82555, Lincoln, NE 68501-2555. Fund #01056640 (This number should be put on the check).

