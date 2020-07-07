Richard Francis Brouillette MD, age 83 of York, NE, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Lincoln, NE. He was born August 31, 1936 to Oscar O. and Frances (Jurgensmeier) Brouillette in Hastings, NE. Dick graduated from Ravenna High School in 1954 and then enlisted and served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. Upon completion of his military duties he attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and was then accepted into the University of Nebraska Medical Center where he graduated with a Doctorate of Medicine. He became a partner at York Medical Clinic and was a family physician there for 37 years until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of the Nebraska Medical Association and had served on the University of Nebraska Medical Centers College of Medicine Admission Board for many years. Dick was united in marriage to Gwen G. Chab on June 5, 1958. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York, a member of York Country Club, and had previously served on the York City Council. He loved woodworking, enjoyed his time out at the cabin, and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Gwen of York, children: Mark (LaVonne) Brouillette of Gilbert, AZ, Jon (Misty) Brouillette of McCool Junction, NE, Margon (Patrick) O'Neill of Overland Park, KS, and Betsy Brouillette of Prairie Village, KS; and grandchildren: Justin (Erin) Brouillette of Portland, OR, Eric (Haleigh) Brouillette of Lincoln and their son Benjamin and Baby Brouillette on the way, Adam Brouillette of Overland Park, KS, Elizabeth Brouillette of Lincoln, NE, Maren (Dalton Clark) Brouillette of York, Connor O'Neill and Kelsey O'Neill of Overland Park, KS. He is also survived by his sister Shirley Badura of Omaha, NE and brother Gary (Connie) Brouillette of Leawood, KS, sister-in-law Ann Chab of La Plata, Maryland, nieces and nephews, and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, brothers-in-law Jerry Badura and Robert J. Chab Jr, and nephew Steve Badura. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. Dick will be cremated following services and private family inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, York. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Dick's service will also be webcasted live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 9am to 4pm on Wednesday at the mortuary, masks encouraged. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm Wednesday evening at St Joseph Catholic Church, masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Church or to York Community Foundation. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.