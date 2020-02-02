Richard “Floyd” Vires
January 31, 2020

Richard “Floyd” Vires, 92, of Lincoln, entered his heavenly home on January 31, 2020. He is survived by Bruce (Lorain) Vires, Rhonda Kazebeer and Kaylene Vires as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th and Yankee Hill Rd.) In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Omaha Children's Hospital. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com

