September 5, 2019
Richard Eugene Kirk, 80, of Lincoln died September 5, 2019 after a long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in 1939.
Visitation Monday 1-9, Tuesday 9-9 and Family present 5-7pm. Rosary, Tuesday 7 pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home and Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 9-11-2019 at 10 am at Saint John Catholic Church, 7601 & Vine Street. Father Lyle Johnson officiating. Memorials to St. John Catholic Church Social Hall and the Monarch Hospice Home c/o Eastmont Towers Foundation. Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Kirk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.