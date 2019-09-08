September 5, 2019
Richard Eugene Kirk, 80, of Lincoln died September 5, 2019 after a long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in 1939 in Lincoln, NE to Paul and Marie (Carper) Kirk. Graduated from Cathedral High School in 1956. Retired Electrician at IBEW Local 265, volunteer at CHI Health-Saint Elizabeth and member Saint John Catholic Church.
Survivors include wife of 58 years Ann (Hauschild) Kirk, son Dan (Sue) Kirk, daughters Laurie (Steve) Heidbrink, Julie (Scott) Mertlik, Kimberly (Eric) Hoke. Grandchildren Jordan, Tanner and Dylan Kirk, Nicole (Jon) Dillavou, Tim (Jill Christy) Heidbrink, Adam (Elyse) Heidbrink, Jonny (Emily) Heidbrink, Luke, Levi and Katie Heidbrink, Hannah (Calvin) Bennett, Ryan Comeau, Taylor Mertlik, Zach and Mason Hoke. Step Granddaughter Mikalah Mertlik, great grandchildren Connor, Caroline and Faith Dillavou, Jack and Jovie Heidbrink. Brothers Esley (Kay) Kirk, Chuck (Dianna) Kirk and sister Rita Hill. Many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, infant son David, grandson Noah Heidbrink, brother Jack Kirk, sister Mary Iseman.
Visitation Monday 1-9, Tuesday 9-9 and Family present 5-7 pm. Rosary and Prayer Service, Tuesday 7:00 pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home and Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 9-11-2019 at 10:00 am at St. John Catholic Church, 7601 & Vine Street. Father Lyle Johnson officiating. Memorials to St. John Church Social Hall Fund and the Monarch Hospice Home c/o Eastmont Towers Foundation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Kirk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.