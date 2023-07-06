Richard Eugene Hovendick

May 10, 1931 - July 4, 2023

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Richard Eugene Hovendick, affectionately known as "Dick", on July 4, 2023. Born near Herman, NE, on May 10, 1931. As a devoted husband, he was widowed after 63 years of dedicated companionship with Jackie (Griffiths) Hovendick. His life was marked by his dedication to his profession as a Funeral Director for 60 years, a role he fulfilled at Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.

His dedication to service was reflected in his active involvement in numerous clubs and organizations. Dick was a humble and supportive pillar of the community, recognized multiple times for his service.

Dick is survived by his children, Richard Hovendick and wife Linda, Stephen Hovendick and wife Carolyn, all of Beatrice, Kirk Hovendick and wife Laurie of Hickman, and Laurie Olberding of Papillion; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jackie, his parents, Lester and Mabel (Skinner) Hovendick, parents in law Heath and Blanche (Martz) Griffiths, and brother and sisters in law Donald (Phyl) Hovendick and Bud (Wanda) Hovendick.

Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Christ Church Episcopal in Beatrice. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at the church YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/@christchurchepiscopalbeatr654/streams. A private family burial will take place at Evergreen Home Cemetery with military honors provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard. Public visitations will be held at Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM, and Sunday, from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The family will be greeting friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. A memorial has been established to the Christ Church Foundation and the Gage County Historical Society.

For further service information, leave a memory or download a picture, or to view a recording of his service or his video tribute go to www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.