May 19, 1935 - July 22, 2019
Richard Eugene Coupe, 84, of Malcolm, passed from this life into the loving arms of his wife, Melinda, on July 22, 2019. Richard was born in Rulo on May 19, 1935.
Survivors: siblings Joan, Kansas City; John, Phoenix; daughters Cindy, Lincoln; Karen, Ft Lauderdale; Sue (Scott) Eaton, Garland; grandchildren: Ether (Rebecca) Marikita, Scot, Marissa, Gretchen, Hannah, Dustin; and great grandson Adrian. Preceded in death by wife, Melinda; parents, Stephen and Marie; brothers Don and Steve; daughter Lisa and grandson Trevor.
Memorial service will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, July 27, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln. lincolnfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Coupe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.