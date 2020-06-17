Richard Edward Farnsworth
Richard Edward Farnsworth

May 16, 1929 - June 11, 2020

Richard Edward Farnsworth, 91, of Lincoln, passed away June 11, 2020. Born May 16, 1929 in Waverly, NE to Harry E. and Eva M. (Barnett) Farnsworth.

Richard was united in marriage to Lilly Lichti of Shickley, NE on September 17, 1950. They had one daughter Susan.

Richard's early work history was in construction. But in 1960 he started as a janitor for the Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph Co. In his 30 years with LT & T he was a semi drive and tool repairman.

He was a member of Rosemont Alliance Church, The Frank Woods Telephone Pioneer Association, Independent Telephone Pioneer Association and Communications Workers of America.

Family members include his daughter Susan Farnsworth; brothers Gib (Ingrid) Farnsworth and Lonnie Farnsworth, all of Lincoln; as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; wife Lilly; and brother Darrell.

Private Graveside Service. Memorials may be given to the family in lieu of flowers to Shickley Community Foundation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

