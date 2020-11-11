July 22, 1936 - November 5, 2020

Richard E. Stephens Jr. of Ashland, passed away November 5, 2020 while in hospice care in Ashland, Nebraska. Richard “Dick” Stephens Jr. was born to Richard and Carolyn Stephens on July 22, 1936 in Grand Island, Nebraska. He attended Grand Island Public Schools. After graduation, he attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska of Lincoln, where he was a member of the golf team.

He was a member of the National Guard. After graduation, he went to work for his father's insurance business. After living in Grand Island for many years, he moved to Littleton, Colorado. He later moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, and then to Ashland, Nebraska.

He is survived by his son Scott Stephens of Grand Island, Nebraska; daughter Laura Robinson and husband Jerry of Grand Island, Nebraska; daughter Susan Holsteen and husband Dennis of Lincoln, Nebraska; seven grandchildren: Taylor, Emily, and Braden Robinson of Grand Island, Nebraska; Rachael, Dillon, Dalton, and Courtney Holsteen of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Family services will be held at a later time.