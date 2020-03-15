February 11, 1944 - March 13, 2020

Richard Dostal, 76, of Lincoln Nebraska, passed away on March 13, 2020, after years of progressive illness with Parkinson's disease and a rare blood disorder. Richard was born Feb. 11, 1944 to Leon & Mayme Dostal of Scribner, Nebraska. He married Kathryn Rink, his high school sweetheart, on Aug. 7, 1964.

He graduated from Kearney State College in 1968 with a degree in teaching. He later obtained a masters and an educational specialist degree in school administration. His teaching and administrative career spanned 37 years in six different school districts in Nebraska. Throughout his life and retirement, Rich had a passion for sports, gardening and woodworking.

Richard is survived by his wife Kathryn (Rink), daughter Jennifer of Lincoln, son Jacob (Rachel) of Albuquerque, 3 grandchildren (Kaleb, Aleah and Lillian), 9 siblings, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ken Dostal of Gretna.

There will be a private family Rosary and Mass with a Celebration of Life for extended family and the public at a later date.

