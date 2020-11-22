Richard “Dick” Rieger was born on March 29, 1936, in Utica, Nebraska to Ernest and H Esther (Rurup) Rieger and went home peacefully to his heavenly Father at his home on November 20, 2020, at the age of 84 years, 7 months and 22 days. Richard grew up Southeast of Utica. On June 3, 1955, he was united in marriage to LaDean Pleines at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward, Nebraska and to this union four children were born. Richard farmed until 1985 when he became a full-time semi-truck driver until his retirement in 2014. His favorite hobby was working in his shop where he enjoyed welding and woodworking. Richard was a 50 year member of the Utica Volunteer Fire Department.