Richard "Dick" Louis Flynn, age 89, was a devote Catholic all his life. He went to meet his maker on October 16, 2020. Dick was born January 14, 1931. His values of honesty, ethics, determination, family and faith meant everything to him. This has been instilled in all of his children. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will truly missed by all, until we meet again. Dick was survived by, his loving wife Betty Lou Flynn; children Lynda Flynn, Kelly Diekmann, Patsy (Jeff)Chapin, Katie Flynn, and Dick (Carmen) Flynn Jr.; grandchildren, Marcie (Dave) Janssen, Lindsey (Morris Sheetz) Shepard, Billy Diekmann, Bryan (Heather) Diekmann, Brandee (Lucas) Hall, Jamie (Shaun) Hatch, and Jason (Cortney) Chapin; 16 great grandchildren and sister, Madeline Yungblut. He is preceded in death by, mother, Lillian Flynn, sister, Pat Cessford and brother, Earl Flynn. A visitation with family will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 6-7pm with a rosary following at 7:00pm at St Michael Catholic Church 9101 South 78th St. Lincoln. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10am at St Michael Catholic Church 9101 South 78th St. Lincoln. A light reception following services. Inurnment will be for private family only. Services will also be lived streamed on the St Michael Catholic Church's YouTube channel.https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHaQv9IIvIi0nanv-UJenQ. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army Youth Sports and After School Program or Matt Talbot Kitchen.