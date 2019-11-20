November 15, 2019
Richard “Dick” Lewis died peacefully in his home near Panama, Nebraska on November 15, 2019, at the age of 73. Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Panama Presbyterian Church, 205 Pine Street in Panama, NE. Memorials to the Panama Presbyterian Church Building Fund.
