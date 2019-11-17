December 22, 1945 - November 15, 2019
Richard “Dick” Lewis died peacefully in his home near Panama, Nebraska on November 15, 2019, at the age of 73. Richard was born on December 22, 1945, in Fairbury, Nebraska to Charles and Ethel (Koehler) Lewis. He graduated from Fairbury High School in 1964. He married Fran (Engblom) Lewis on April 6, 1968. Dick served his country proudly in the United States Navy and worked over 30 years for Fleming Foods in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Richard is survived by his wife, Fran Lewis; sons, Matt (Car) Lewis of Cortland, Nebraska and Nate (Heather) Lewis of Adams, Nebraska. Richard was blessed with two grandchildren, CJ and Gabriel Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Panama Presbyterian Church, 205 Pine Street in Panama, NE. Memorials are suggested to the Panama Presbyterian Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.lincolnfh.com