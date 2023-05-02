Richard (Dick) LeRoy Davis

March 2nd 1937 - April 28, 2023

Richard (Dick) LeRoy Davis of Lincoln, NE, age 86, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023. Richard was born in Gordon, Nebraska to Ted and Dorothy Davis on March 2nd 1937. Dick was a long time instrumental music instructor in the communities of Utica, Shelby, Harrison, Elba, Tecumseh, and O'Neill. He was a member of the Nebraska National Guard Army Band for 23 years. In his spare time he loved woodworking, traveling, driving a tour bus, spending time with his grandchildren, and was an avid sports fan.

Dick and his loving wife Jane were married August 22nd 1960 in Utica, NE. They were blessed with five children; Sally, Sheri, Scott, Susan, Shawn.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents along with two sisters, Roena Stech and Carolyn Martin.

He is survived by his wife Jane and children; Sally (Tom) Gerdes, Sheri Shoecraft, Scott (Stephanie), Susan (Dan) Seckman, Shawn (Peggy). 21 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation, Monday May 1st at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr, Lincoln, NE from 5-7 PM with Rosary starting at 7:00 PM.

Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday May 2nd at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial will be held at 1:30 PM at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery. Meeting at Gate 2 prior to the service.

The family requests that donations be made out to St. Joseph Catholic Church 7900 Trendwood Dr, Lincoln, NE 68506 and Women's Care Center 5632 S 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68516. lincolnfh.com