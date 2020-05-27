× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard “Dick” Lee Bolte

January 4, 1938 - May 22, 2020

Richard L. Bolte, 82, was born January 4, 1938 near Atlantic, IA, the seventh son of Otto and Lula (Rohr) Bolte. He passed away at Eastmont Towers in Lincoln, May 22, 2020. After tragically losing both parents as a youth, he was raised by his brother Harvey and wife Edna, who greatly influenced his life, along with his brother Kelly who sparked Dick's lifelong love of fishing. He met his wife Patricia (Lassen) Bolte at Iowa State University, and they were married April 25, 1959 at Vinton, Iowa.

After graduating from Iowa State University in 1961, Richard worked for the USDA in the Iowa Farmers Home Administration locating in Independence, Waverly, and Storm Lake. In 1984 he came to Lincoln for Nebraska State FmHA and served as their head of Rural Development. After early “retirement” he pursued other jobs and interests, most recently serving on the Lower Platte South NRD board of directors.