Richard “Dick” L. Hoffman

November 24, 1933 - April 5. 2020

Dick was born November 24, 1933, in Omaha to Emil and Pearl Hoffman. Dick graduated from Sumner High School. He earned his bachelor's degree at Kearney State College and master's degree from Emporia State. He was an educator in Thermopolis (WY), Merriman, Hebron, Tri-County (Plymouth), Wilber, Thedford, Lyman, and Springview.

Dick served in the Army during the Korea War. He collected model cars, and enjoyed camping, traveling, riding motorcycles, storytelling and gardening. He had a great sense of humor. After retiring, Dick and his wife, Eileen (Trueman), wintered in Texas, and enjoyed travels to such places as Mexico, Maine, and Canada. Dick was a member of the Thedford American Legion and Lion's Club.

Dick is survived by his daughter Cheryl (Mark) Lindner of Lincoln, son Mark (Sue) Hoffman of Philadelphia, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Wayne (Linda) Trueman of Denver, CO, and Dick (Lois) Warta of Overton. Dick is preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife.

