July 9, 2020
Richard “Dick” Jones, 78 of Lincoln, completing his circle of life died two days short of his 79th birthday on July 9, 2020. Dick was born July 12, 1941 in Lincoln the son of Joseph and Betty Jones. He was raised in the Belmont area and attended Whittier and Lincoln High School. He and Virginia Bauer eloped to Logan, Iowa on October 21, 1960. She was 16, lied about her age, they were married 51 years.
Dick worked as a fire fighter for the Lincoln Fire Dept, working at several different stations and at the 911 call center. He retired after 32 years of service. Like many firemen he always worked a “second job”, mostly construction. After retirement he delivered for O'Reilly's. He enjoyed, deer hunting, reading or watching a good western, NASCAR, horse racing, the slots, traveling (in the car), his grandkids and spending time with friends at the Tack Room having a PBR.
He is survived by his daughter, Korinna (Daniel) Naranjo, of Grand Island; son Richard (Karin) Jones of Grinnell, IA, grandchildren, Kaytlyn (Joel) Henson, Dylan Naranjo, Makayla Jones and Ashley Watts; great grandchildren, Tommy, Myla, Cheyenne, Annilee and Levi, brother Larry (Jan) Jones of Lincoln and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; parents, Joseph and Berteen Jones, Betty and John Steenbarger; brothers, Fredrick Jones, Melvin Jones, Howard Ferguson and sisters, Cleo White, Dorothy Keef, Ellen Cramer, June Velder and Ilene McCown.
Services will be held 2PM Wednesday, July 15th, with visitation 2 hours prior to service time at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill. Live streaming will be available. Due to pandemic masks will be required. Son-in-law Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the family to be gifted to Fort Robinson State Park in Crawford, Nebraska. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.
