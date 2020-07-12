× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 9, 2020

Richard “Dick” Jones, 78 of Lincoln, completing his circle of life died two days short of his 79th birthday on July 9, 2020. Dick was born July 12, 1941 in Lincoln the son of Joseph and Betty Jones. He was raised in the Belmont area and attended Whittier and Lincoln High School. He and Virginia Bauer eloped to Logan, Iowa on October 21, 1960. She was 16, lied about her age, they were married 51 years.

Dick worked as a fire fighter for the Lincoln Fire Dept, working at several different stations and at the 911 call center. He retired after 32 years of service. Like many firemen he always worked a “second job”, mostly construction. After retirement he delivered for O'Reilly's. He enjoyed, deer hunting, reading or watching a good western, NASCAR, horse racing, the slots, traveling (in the car), his grandkids and spending time with friends at the Tack Room having a PBR.