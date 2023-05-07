Richard (Dick) J. Kolc

April 4, 1940 - May 2, 2023

Richard (Dick) J. Kolc, born and raised in Omaha, NE, to Mary and Frank Kolc, died at home on May 2, 2023, after a two-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.

He retired after 45 years as a financial and business executive. After retiring back to Lincoln, he pursued his passion for family, friends, racing horses, and travel.

Dick is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna; his three children: Cindy, Deb, and Rick; his grandchild, Nicholas; and brother, Frank.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1940 S. 77th Street, Lincoln) on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. There will be a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. prior to service and a luncheon following.

