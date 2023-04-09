Richard “Dick” Himmelberg

April 3, 2023

Richard “Dick” Himmelberg, 90, of Lincoln, NE passed away on April 3, 2023. Born in 1932 to Henry & Irene (Kresbach) Himmelberg in Lawrence, NE.

Survivors include Sons Steve (Debi) Himmelberg and Craig Himmelberg (Karen Nichols) both of Lincoln and Daughter-in-law Linda Himmelberg of Beatrice. Grandchildren Brandon (Becky) Jones, Justin (Phat) Jones, Brett (Jessica) Himmelberg, Matthew Himmelberg, Jared (Hannah) Himmelberg, Randi (Greg) Jurey, and Chelsea Himmelberg (Ryan Frickel). Great Grandchildren Adlee, Blakely, Everett, Kolbie, Kasen, Zedrick, Zavian, and Ashtyn. Siblings Irvin Himmelberg, Roberta Frerichs, Bernita Follmer, Teresa Woodard, Pat Choquette, Kay Gubbels, Wayne Himmelberg. Preceded in death by: Parents, wife Janis and son William Himmelberg, granddaughter Holly, Brothers Gerald, Gilbert, and Maurice.

Rosary will be at 10:00am Monday, April 10, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 500 North 31st Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.