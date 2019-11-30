May 22, 1932 - November 25, 2019

Richard “Dick” Gardner age 87 years, of Seward, born May 22, 1932, passed away Nov. 25, 2019. Survivors: wife, Jean (Luebbe) Gardner; four children, Sheree (Chip) Soles, Deb (Brian) Hegeholz, Bruce (Brooke) Gardner and Susan (Daryl) Hackbart; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Lonny Gardner.

Visitation: 1 - 8:30 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Scott Bruick officiating. Graveside Service and interment: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Greenwood Cemetery, Seward. Military Honors by the U.S. Navy, Seward V.F.W Post #4755 and Seward American Legion Post #33.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Our Redeemer New Ministry Center, Staplehurst, Lutheran Hour or donor's choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com