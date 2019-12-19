Richard “Dick” Fischer
View Comments

Richard “Dick” Fischer

{{featured_button_text}}
Richard “Dick” Fischer

Richard “Dick” Fischer

May 24, 1934 - December 17, 2019

Richard “Dick” Fischer, 85, of Lincoln, passed away December 17, 2019. Born May 24, 1934 in Monowi, NE to Edwin and Emma Delilah (Holmes) Fischer. He worked at American Stores and Lincoln Public Schools. Dick was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church. Dick married Linda Duncan on Dec 7, 1968. Together they raised a blended family of five children Gina (Ron) Fischer-Deckard, Lisa Fischer-Bray, Scott (Jody) Fischer, Michael (Gina) Duncan and Larry (Kim) Duncan.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Linda; 5 children; 15 grandchildren and spouses; 8 great-grandchildren; brother Leroy (Janelle) Fischer; sister Betty Sirek; and extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by parents, 2 sisters Norma Weber and Phyllis Pueppke, and infant son Daniel Eugene.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (12-21-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street with Pastor Gary Dunker officiating. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday with family present from 6-7p.m. at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News