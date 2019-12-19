Richard “Dick” Fischer
May 24, 1934 - December 17, 2019
Richard “Dick” Fischer, 85, of Lincoln, passed away December 17, 2019. Born May 24, 1934 in Monowi, NE to Edwin and Emma Delilah (Holmes) Fischer. He worked at American Stores and Lincoln Public Schools. Dick was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church. Dick married Linda Duncan on Dec 7, 1968. Together they raised a blended family of five children Gina (Ron) Fischer-Deckard, Lisa Fischer-Bray, Scott (Jody) Fischer, Michael (Gina) Duncan and Larry (Kim) Duncan.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Linda; 5 children; 15 grandchildren and spouses; 8 great-grandchildren; brother Leroy (Janelle) Fischer; sister Betty Sirek; and extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by parents, 2 sisters Norma Weber and Phyllis Pueppke, and infant son Daniel Eugene.
Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (12-21-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street with Pastor Gary Dunker officiating. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday with family present from 6-7p.m. at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.