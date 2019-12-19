Richard “Dick” Fischer

May 24, 1934 - December 17, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard “Dick” Fischer, 85, of Lincoln, passed away December 17, 2019. Born May 24, 1934 in Monowi, NE to Edwin and Emma Delilah (Holmes) Fischer. He worked at American Stores and Lincoln Public Schools. Dick was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church. Dick married Linda Duncan on Dec 7, 1968. Together they raised a blended family of five children Gina (Ron) Fischer-Deckard, Lisa Fischer-Bray, Scott (Jody) Fischer, Michael (Gina) Duncan and Larry (Kim) Duncan.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Linda; 5 children; 15 grandchildren and spouses; 8 great-grandchildren; brother Leroy (Janelle) Fischer; sister Betty Sirek; and extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by parents, 2 sisters Norma Weber and Phyllis Pueppke, and infant son Daniel Eugene.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (12-21-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street with Pastor Gary Dunker officiating. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday with family present from 6-7p.m. at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.