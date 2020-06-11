× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 14, 1932 - June 9, 2020

Richard “Dick” Eugene Sinkule of Lincoln, passed away on June 9, 2020. Born June 14, 1932 to James and Lydia (Kokrda) Sinkule in Crete, NE.

His devoted wife of 65 years, Doris Sinkule passed away in 2019. This marriage was blessed with 4 children: Bruce Sinkule of Maryland, Lori (Scott) Kiefer of Lincoln, Steven (Judy) Sinkule of Ft. Lupton, CO, Julie (Tyler) Wentz of Lincoln; grandsons, Kyle and Brice Sinkule, Sean Bacon, Brian Sinkule; granddaughters, Caleigh (Bryan) York, Sydney Bacon, Holly Sinkule, Jenny Sinkule, Sarah (Dan) Arnold, Megan (Joe) Gramann of Lincoln; 7 great-grandchildren.

A Private Family only funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel (3950 Hohensee Dr. Lincoln). No visitation. Burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed towards St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

