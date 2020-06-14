× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 14, 1932 - June 9, 2020

Richard “Dick” Eugene Sinkule of Lincoln passed away on June 9, 2020. He was born June 14, 1932 to James and Lydia (Kokrda) Sinkule in Crete, NE. He spent his younger years in Crete and graduated from Crete High School in 1950. He graduated from Colorado School of Banking in Boulder, CO.

He spent his entire career in banking (50 years) serving as an officer of First Continental Bank of Lincoln, CEO and Executive Vice President of Gresham State Bank, Executive Vice President of Crete State Bank , CEO and Executive Vice President of First National Bank of Bancroft, NE. He began his banking career in 1952 with Continental National Bank of Lincoln where he met his lovely wife, Doris and they married in 1954.

He served in the Navy Reserve during the Korean War from 1950-1959 as a Petty Officer. He was on the Crete City Council for 12 years, was President of Crete Chamber of Commerce, and chaired a Doane College Fund Drive. He was also an accomplished drummer with the Crete High School Band and played with various Dance Bands and Orchestras for many years. He enjoyed music, fishing at their South Dakota cabin, sports, but mostly his pride and joy was his family and especially his wonderful wife, Doris.