Richard “Dick” E. Pearce
November 27, 1929 - March 20, 2023
Richard “Dick” E. Pearce, 93, Lincoln passed away March 20, 2023. Born November 27, 1929, in Wahoo, NE to Elmer and Mary (Hodgkins) Pearce. Dick served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Cushman Motor Company after 42 years as an experimental engineer.
Family members include his son Greg (Teresa) Pearce, Port Charlotte, FL; daughter Judy (Jerry) Luedtke, Lincoln; grandchildren Stacey (Brian) Wheeler and Melissa Bonin; great-grandchildren Evan Bonin and Dalton Wheeler. Preceded in death by parents, wife Dorothy, brothers Ed and Wes Pearce, sister Liz Hile, and brother-in-law Carl Knopf.
Memorial Service: 11:00 am Friday (3-31-23) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to Pieloch Pet Adoption Center or American Cancer Society. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com