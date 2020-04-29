Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Richard “Dick” D. Gibson, 77, of Sun City West, AZ, died 4/26/2020. Born 6/17/1942 in Omaha, NE to John D. and Anna (Hoffman) Gibson. Dick served in the U.S. Navy and attended college at University of Nebraska Lincoln. He retired from State Farm Insurance Company as an insurance underwriting supervisor.