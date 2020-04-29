June 17, 1942 - April 26, 2020.
Richard “Dick” D. Gibson, 77, of Sun City West, AZ, died 4/26/2020. Born 6/17/1942 in Omaha, NE to John D. and Anna (Hoffman) Gibson. Dick served in the U.S. Navy and attended college at University of Nebraska Lincoln. He retired from State Farm Insurance Company as an insurance underwriting supervisor.
Family members include his wife, Glenice; son, Lane (Leah) Gibson of Lincoln; daughter, Audra (Shannon) Galster of Dickinson, ND; grandchildren Camden and Sloane Gibson, Aspen and Chance Galster; brother, John Gibson. Preceded in death by his parents.
Private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials: Heritage Presbyterian Church, 880 S. 35th Street, Lincoln, Ne 68510. Condolences online at roperandsons.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.