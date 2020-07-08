Richard (Dick) Carhart Edmonds
October 8, 1935 - July 2, 2020
Dick Edmonds, 84 years old, Battle Lake, MN and Lincoln, NE died Thursday, July 2, 2020. Dick was born October 8, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Edwin Charles and Elsie Mae Edmonds. He grew up in Cincinnati and Mariemont, Ohio. He attended Iowa State College in Ames, Iowa where he began in the Engineering program, eventually switching to Business leading to a life-long financial career.
At college Dick met his life partner of 59 years, Marilyn (Mickie) Edmonds. It is said Dick admired the way Mickie wore her socks. Also, she was a good bridge player. It did not hurt that Mick's mother made phenomenal pot roast. Married on June 23, 1958 the couple had three children, at which point Elsie Mae asked them if they knew what was causing this. The family moved several times due to Dick's career, living in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Lincoln, Nebraska.
Having grown up spending childhood summers at Battle Lake, Minnesota it was Dick's life dream to someday return there. He put his early draftsman training to work and designed his own retirement home on the lake, first remodeling the couple's Lincoln home, and later remodeling their lake cottage. Dick went on to lead a group of volunteers in remodeling a grocery store in the town of Battle Lake into the current home of Art of the Lakes Gallery. Mickie was a lifelong artist. Dick's finish carpentry skills were substantial. The couple resided by the lake for nearly 25 years. After losing Mickie to cancer, Dick spent a lonely year at home before returning to Lincoln to live near his son in the Knolls Assisted Living.
Dick had many varied interests. A true family man, Dick was committed to Mickie and enjoyed time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed daily walks outside with a long series of family dogs, the lakeside birdlife (most especially purple martins and house wrens), fishing, sailing, gardening, singing, square dancing, building furniture, antique restoration, and of course the weekly dinner out and bridge game with their good friends next door.
Years ahead of his time, Dick created a tiny prairie of native plants at his Battle Lake home, which became the annual destination of dozens of monarch butterflies. He loved music, especially that of the Big Band era, and fine choral music at Christmas. A true Christmas-lover, Dick was most particular about tree decorations, with the big balls at the bottom grading into the little balls at the top, hanging each icicle individually with care. Later trees featured birds.
The family eggnog recipe is legendary in some circles, a tradition carried on by his youngest daughter, Robin. Son Rick learned marksmanship from Dick. And also, useful mechanical and building skills and to not be afraid to try new things. Oldest daughter Kelly learned from her Dad how to build simple buildings, though these important life lessons did not come until she was well into her thirties.
Dick once built a wooden sailboat known as a Snipe, which curiously enough would not fit out the garage door upon completion. Dick told that story with some chagrin, up to the end of his life. An avid reader, Dick loved to read of history, wars, aviation, and now and then a good western novel. He was apt to share his political views with just about anyone, eager to indoctrinate you into his perspective. Dick loved a good story or joke, sharing same with close friends across the country. He founded the Wednesday morning men's breakfast group at the Shoreline, where men could experience a little camaraderie and their wives perhaps a bit of relief.
Dick is survived by sister Linda Ann (Annie), and 3 grown children: Rick (Lori) Edmonds, Kelly (Ross) Barrett, and Robin (Neil) MacLauchlan. Dick and Mickie have produced 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, some of whom became quite close to Dick. Dick's daily presence in his family's life will be greatly missed.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no in-person funeral observance, but a virtual service of sharing will occur later in July.
