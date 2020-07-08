Richard (Dick) Carhart Edmonds

Dick had many varied interests. A true family man, Dick was committed to Mickie and enjoyed time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed daily walks outside with a long series of family dogs, the lakeside birdlife (most especially purple martins and house wrens), fishing, sailing, gardening, singing, square dancing, building furniture, antique restoration, and of course the weekly dinner out and bridge game with their good friends next door.

Years ahead of his time, Dick created a tiny prairie of native plants at his Battle Lake home, which became the annual destination of dozens of monarch butterflies. He loved music, especially that of the Big Band era, and fine choral music at Christmas. A true Christmas-lover, Dick was most particular about tree decorations, with the big balls at the bottom grading into the little balls at the top, hanging each icicle individually with care. Later trees featured birds.

The family eggnog recipe is legendary in some circles, a tradition carried on by his youngest daughter, Robin. Son Rick learned marksmanship from Dick. And also, useful mechanical and building skills and to not be afraid to try new things. Oldest daughter Kelly learned from her Dad how to build simple buildings, though these important life lessons did not come until she was well into her thirties.