November 25, 1934 - August 16, 2019
Richard Dean Vinsonhaler, 84, of Lincoln, passed away August 16, 2019. Born in Fairbury on November 25, 1934, to Fred Dean and Laura (Watson) Vinsonhaler. Richard spent 25 years working at Goodyear, and was also a milk man for Roberts Dairy. He was an Air Force veteran who enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting.
Richard is survived by his children Ruth Breck, of Warrensburg, Mo., Marlene Jackson, of Urbana, Ill., and Gary Vinsonhaler, of Lincoln, seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marie, sisters, Nyla Sollenbuger, and Jeanette Morrell.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 29, at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at Fairbury Cemetery, 56924 PWF Rd. Fairbury. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences at Metcalffuneralservices.com
