October 29, 1959 - December 16, 2019

Richard Dean Olderbak died in Edmond, OK on December 16 at age 60. Born Oct. 29, 1959 in Lincoln, he attended College View Academy and graduated from UNL in 1987 with a degree in journalism. Rick earned a law degree in 1997 and was employed as an assistant attorney general for the state of Oklahoma.

Survived by son, Marshall; brothers, Dennis and Wayne; sister, Carol; nieces and nephews, he was preceded in death by parents, Dan and Arlene.

Memorial service is scheduled for 2 PM, January 4, 2020, at Matthews Funeral Home, Edmond, OK.

