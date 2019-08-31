{{featured_button_text}}

August 16, 1938 - August 27, 2019

Richard Dean Krupicka, age 81, of Milligan, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Geneva. Born August 16, 1938, to Adolph & Emma (Krisl) Krupicka.Survivors: wife; Donna Krupicka - Milligan, son; Rod & Diana Krupicka - Milligan, daughter; Michelle & Brad Backemeyer - Elmwood, son-in-law; Ron Pavelka - Glenvil, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild.

Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Milligan. Father Brendan Kelly officiating. Private family graveside services: Bohemian National Cemetery, Milligan. Visitation from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home - Kotas Chapel, Milligan. Rosary service: 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or the Milligan Legion Post 240. Condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com

Events

Sep 3
Visitation
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
1:00PM-5:00PM
Farmer & Son Funeral Home-Kotas Chapel
Main Street
Milligan, NE 68406
Sep 3
Rosary
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
7:00PM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
703 Main Street
Milligan, NE 68406
Sep 4
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
10:30AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
703 Main Street
Milligan, NE 68406
