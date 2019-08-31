August 16, 1938 - August 27, 2019
Richard Dean Krupicka, age 81, of Milligan, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Geneva. Born August 16, 1938, to Adolph & Emma (Krisl) Krupicka.Survivors: wife; Donna Krupicka - Milligan, son; Rod & Diana Krupicka - Milligan, daughter; Michelle & Brad Backemeyer - Elmwood, son-in-law; Ron Pavelka - Glenvil, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Milligan. Father Brendan Kelly officiating. Private family graveside services: Bohemian National Cemetery, Milligan. Visitation from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home - Kotas Chapel, Milligan. Rosary service: 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or the Milligan Legion Post 240. Condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com
